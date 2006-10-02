Elcoteq at low risk from<br>BenQ Mobile insolvency

Following warnings from several suppliers for BenQ Mobile, Elcoteq announces that the insolvency has no significant impact on Elcoteq as BenQ is not a big a client for them.

According to a Reuters report, Finland based EMS-provider Elcoteq said that it expects little impact from the plan by German cell phone manufacturer BenQ Mobile to seek insolvency protection.



"It has no significant impact on us as BenQ is not that big a client for us," an Elcoteq spokeswoman said.