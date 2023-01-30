Easy Aerial turns to Kitron for production muscles

© Easy Aerial via Facebook

Kitron states in a press release that this multi-year, multimillion-dollar manufacturing partnership will be taking place at the company's facility in Windber, Pennsylvania.

“Easy Aerial continues to expand its operations through collaborations with strategic partners. We are delighted to have signed an agreement with Kitron, which has a leading position in electronic manufacturing services, has the capacity to produce large volumes and offers advanced front-end services,” says Ivan Stamatovski, CTO of Easy Aerial, in the press release.

Easy Aerial has been operating since 2015 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York. Since its inception, the company has grown into a team of over 100 engineers, designers and aerospace experts. The company develops military-grade autonomous UAV solutions for security, mapping and inspection applications. In addition to servicing many commercial verticals, the company also services DoD and governmental customers.