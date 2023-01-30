Salzer to set up a new Indian manufacturing facility
Salzer Electronics Limited says that it is looking to expand its capacity products like Wire Harness and Toroidal Transformers. The company will realise this via a new manufacturing facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu at an initial investment cost of Rs. 15 Cr (EUR 1.7 million).
This new rented manufacturing facility is spread over 8 acres of land which covers an area of around 30,000 square feet. The new facility will provide the company with space to create additional capacity as well as bring the company closer to its customers.
In the first phase, Salzer says it will use 15,000 square feet of the facility. Commercial production is expected to commence in March 2023.
"I am happy to announce that we commenced a new manufacturing facility at Hosur, Tamil Nadu with an investment cost of Rs. 15 cr in order to expand the capacity for our high demand products like Wire Harness and Toroidal Transformers initially. With this new manufacturing facility, Salzer aims to provide timely delivery and high quality products to customers in India and abroad," says Rajesh Doraiswamy, Joint Managing Director, Salzer Electronics Ltd in a press release.