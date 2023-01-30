Salzer to set up a new Indian manufacturing facility

© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

This new rented manufacturing facility is spread over 8 acres of land which covers an area of around 30,000 square feet. The new facility will provide the company with space to create additional capacity as well as bring the company closer to its customers.

In the first phase, Salzer says it will use 15,000 square feet of the facility. Commercial production is expected to commence in March 2023.