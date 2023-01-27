éolane's new factory in Suzhou, China is up and running

© eolane

With a growth of more than 21% in 2022 (YtD in November 2022), the group decided to increase its production capacity by building a new factory of 4,000 square metre, with a brand new machine park, bringing the total surface of its factories in China to 11,500 square metres.

Located in Suzhou, the new plant will serve éolane China's customers in the industrial, medical and rail sectors, in particular CRRC, a major Chinese rail company.