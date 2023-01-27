North American EMS industry down 2.7% in December

EMS bookings in December decreased 22.7% year-over-year and decreased 2.9% from the previous month. The book-to-bill ratio stands at 1.36.

“The December results provide us with the final 2022 figures — for the year, shipments were up 4.5% while orders were down 3.7%,” said Shawn DuBravac, IPC’s chief economist, in a press release. “Looking forward, the economic climate is set to deteriorate in the first half of 2023. Despite this, overall industry demand appears to be holding up and backlogs appear health.”