PCB |

North American PCB industry sales down 1.7% in December

Total North American PCB shipments in December 2022 were down 1.7% compared to the same month last year. Compared to the preceding month, December shipments dropped 5.1%.

PCB year-to-date bookings in December were down 26.5% compared to last year. December bookings were up 8.1% compared to the same month last year. The book-to-bill ratio stands at 0.87.

“Some of the weakness in this month's book-to-bill reflects uneven shipments figures in recent months,” said Shawn DuBravac, IPC’s chief economist, in a press release. “December results showed a second consecutive month of improvement. For the year, order were down 6.5 percent while shipments were up 10.1 percent.”

January 25 2023 12:30 am V20.12.1-2
