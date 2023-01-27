North American PCB industry sales down 1.7% in December

PCB year-to-date bookings in December were down 26.5% compared to last year. December bookings were up 8.1% compared to the same month last year. The book-to-bill ratio stands at 0.87.

“Some of the weakness in this month's book-to-bill reflects uneven shipments figures in recent months,” said Shawn DuBravac, IPC’s chief economist, in a press release. “December results showed a second consecutive month of improvement. For the year, order were down 6.5 percent while shipments were up 10.1 percent.”