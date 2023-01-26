Plexus starts fiscal 2023 on a strong note

© Plexus

The EMS provider reports fiscal first quarter 2023 revenue of USD 1.09 billion and a GAAP operating margin of 5.2%. Net income for the quarter amounted to USD 42.2 million.

"We achieved these robust results while managing through unexpected near-term demand volatility due to greater than anticipated semiconductor capital equipment market weakness, near-term new program ramp schedule changes and continuing supply chain challenges,” Todd Kelsey says.

During the quarter, the company won 29 manufacturing programs which represent USD 158 million in annualised revenue when fully ramped into production. The CEO continues to state that Plexus anticipates an increasing value of manufacturing wins for the second quarter, as well as stronger wins performance for the remainder of fiscal 2023.

As the company moves to the fiscal second quarter it is targeting revenues of USD 1.02 – 1.07 billion.