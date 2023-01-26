TÜV Rheinland makes major investment in China lab centre

© Tuv Rheinland

The global testing services provider invested around EUR 11 million in the first construction phase of the "Yangtze River Delta Operation Hub." But the company is not done, a second construction phase is coming which will add another EUR 11 million in investment.

"For TÜV Rheinland, the Yangtze River Delta Operation Hub is one of the largest single investments in recent years. This milestone project demonstrates the importance TÜV Rheinland attaches to the Chinese market," says Dr. Michael Fübi, CEO of TÜV Rheinland AG, in a press release. "With our tests for safety and quality, we support Chinese customers as they enter global markets."

The laboratory centre is located in Taicang in the Jiangsu Province – around 50 kilometers from Shanghai. In a press release the company states that the testing facilities cover more than 12,000 square metres, these include a more than 5,000 square-metre laboratory for testing photovoltaic modules and a more than 2,000 square-metre laboratory for electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) testing. There is also a 4,000 square-metre laboratory for EMC testing specifically of automotive electronics and automotive parts.

However, TÜV Rheinland plans to have laboratory space totaling 37,000 square meters by the end of 2023, making it the largest laboratory site in China. So far, 150 additional jobs have been created in Taicang, and once the expansion is complete, up to 500 TÜV Rheinland employees will work there.