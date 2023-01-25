Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
evertiq.comevertiq.mxevertiq.esevertiq.fievertiq.seevertiq.plevertiq.de
Search
Register
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
© Leoni Electronics Production |

Leoni opens Mexican expansion for automotive cable production

Leoni has officially opened the expansion of its automotive cables location in Cuauhtémoc, Mexico.

Back in 2020, Phase I of a project called EMOMEX (E-Mobility Mexico) was accomplished. During this time the company invested USD 27 Million in equipment and machines for the design, development and production of high-voltage cables and cables for charging systems. Adding to this more than 120 new highly qualified jobs were created.

In 2022, the now-opened expansion was necessary to satisfy the increasing demand from the market. With the new building, the production area has been increased by more than 40% to 10,723 square metres. In the next 5 years, Leoni says it will invest approximately USD 16.8 Million in corresponding production equipment. This expansion is accompanied by the creation of at least 30 new jobs.

The facility boasts a product portfolio ranging from simple single-core cables to complex multi-core cables for driver assistance systems and data cables for autonomous driving is answering the needs of customers in North America. Charging cables and high-voltage cables for Electromobility applications are the latest addition to the portfolio and have experienced rapid growth in demand which prompted the expansion of production facilities.

Ad
Ad
January 25 2023 12:30 am V20.12.1-1
Ad
Ad