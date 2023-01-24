Ad
Elan Industries selects Hentec/RPS system

Illinois-based Elan Industries, has invested in a a Hentec/RPS Vector 300 selective soldering system.

Elan Industries, a designer and manufacturer of commercial, residential, and industrial HVAC appliance controls has invested in a Vector 300 selective soldering system from Hentec/RPS.

The Vector 300 is a compact selective soldering system with a small factory floor footprint and is suited for 24/7 production. The Vector 300 is fully lead-free compatible and features an integrated computer with unlimited program storage, integrated system software, a witness camera and auto fiducial correction. 

