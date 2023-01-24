ESD industry reports revenue of $3.8 billion in Q3 2022

© batman2000 dreamstime.com

“The electronic design automation (EDA) industry posted overall gains in Q3 2022, with double-digit increases in all product categories except Semiconductor IP,” says Walden C. Rhines, Executive Sponsor of the SEMI Electronic Design Market Data report, in a press release. “All geographic regions except Japan recorded growth in the quarter, with Asia Pacific reporting a double-digit increase.”

The companies tracked in the report employed 55,369 people globally in Q3 2022, which is an 8.2% increase over the Q3 2021 headcount of 51,182 and up 1.8% compared to Q2 2022.

Looking at the revenue by product and application category we see that Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE) revenue increased by 16.7% to USD 1,231.2 million compared to the same period in 2021. IC Physical Design and Verification revenue increased 12.2% YoY to USD 687.4 million.

Printed Circuit Board and Multi-Chip Module (PCB and MCM) revenue increased 15.6% YoY to USD 344.7 million. However, Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP) revenue decreased by 1.0% to USD 1,360.2 million. Services revenue increased 20.8% YoY to USD 144 million.

Revenue by region

The Americas, which is the largest reporting region by revenue, procured USD 1,622.1 million of electronic system design products and services in Q3 2022, an increase of 8.5% YoY.

Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) procured USD 451 million of electronic system design products and services in Q3 2022, which is a YoY increase of 0.2%.

Japan’s procurement of electronic system design products and services decreased by 8.5% to USD 237.8 million compared to the same period in 2021.

Asia Pacific (APAC) procured USD 1,456.4 million of electronic system design products and services in Q3 2022, a 16.3% YoY increase.