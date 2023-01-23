Helukabel expands with new facility in Haan, Germany
Helukabel says that it is creating space for further growth as the electrical connection technology specialist is building a new site in Haan, North Rhine-Westphalia in Germany.
As of 2025, the facility will not only house the company's Rhine-Ruhr branch, which was previously located in Duisburg, but also the subsidiaries EKD Systems and Robotec-Systems.
EKD Systems GmbH specialises in the development and production of cable drag chains made of steel, stainless steel and plastic and has been part of the Helukabel Group since the beginning of 2022. Robotec-Systems GmbH’s core business is hose and media packages for robotics and was acquired by the group back in 2012.
At the new facility in Haan, both subsidiaries will work alongside their Helukabel colleagues under one roof. Since their customers and business areas overlap in many instances, the corporate group is hoping for considerable synergistic effects from the move to the new location, a press release reads.
"On the one hand, we are expanding our capacity with the new building so that we can continue to grow," explains Andreas Hoppe, Commercial Director at Helukabel, in the press release. The goal is to increase the number of employees on site from the current number of 70 to 150 by 2030. "On the other hand, we are in an even better position to integrate our joint capabilities in order to offer our customers ready-to-use and customised complete solutions in electrical connection technology."