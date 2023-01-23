Helukabel expands with new facility in Haan, Germany

© HELUKABEL

As of 2025, the facility will not only house the company's Rhine-Ruhr branch, which was previously located in Duisburg, but also the subsidiaries EKD Systems and Robotec-Systems.

EKD Systems GmbH specialises in the development and production of cable drag chains made of steel, stainless steel and plastic and has been part of the Helukabel Group since the beginning of 2022. Robotec-Systems GmbH’s core business is hose and media packages for robotics and was acquired by the group back in 2012.

At the new facility in Haan, both subsidiaries will work alongside their Helukabel colleagues under one roof. Since their customers and business areas overlap in many instances, the corporate group is hoping for considerable synergistic effects from the move to the new location, a press release reads.