Sweden's largest<br>PCB maker survives

Yesterday it became clear that the Swedish investment firm Gabrielsson Invest AB (GIAB) will take over the ownership of Elektrotryck, Sweden's largest PCB maker.

Yesterday afternoon (CET), representatives from GIAB introduced themselves to the Elektrotryck workforce as Elektrotryck's new owners.



New CEO at the company will be Michael Grundström, formerly vice president of the Swedish company Take Care Marketing, sources reveals for evertiq.



Elektrotryck represents about 25% of all PCB manufacturing in Sweden. One of its major suppliers is Ericsson, who reportedly appreciates to have a local high tech PCB supplier.