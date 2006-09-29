Electronics Production | September 29, 2006
Power-One acquires Magnetex's PEG
Power-One will acquire Magnetek's Power Electronics
Group (PEG) for $71.7 million in cash and assumption of approximately $16.7 million in debt.
Group (PEG) for $71.7 million in cash and assumption of approximately $16.7 million in debt.
Combined 2007 sales for the two companies is expected to be in the range of $530 million to $550 million. Acquisition is expected to be accretive in first quarter of 2007. Synergies expected to be approximately $9 million, or $0.10 per share in 2007 and $20 million, or $0.22 per share in 2008.
The acquisition vaults Power-One into the world's "Top 6" power supply companies, adds manufacturing in China to address Power-One's need for expanded highvolume, low-cost manufacturing capability in Asia.
Magnetek specializes in the application of advanced power electronics technology to meet the needs of the global digital economy. Magnetek's Power Electronics Group sells power supplies and alternative energy products to a wide range of customers and markets.
Under the terms of the agreement, Power-One will acquire Magnetek's Power Electronics
Group (PEG) for $71.7 million in cash and assumption of approximately $16.7 million in debt.
Power-One has obtained financing for the acquisition and the transaction is expected to close in
October, 2006, subject to customary closing conditions.
"This acquisition will be additive to earnings per share, even without any synergies and
presents significant opportunities to further our strategic goals," said Steve Goldman, Chairman
of Power-One. "This acquisition will increase Power-One's revenue by over 50%, and the
overall purchase price of approximately 0.5x forecasted sales for 2007 makes it an excellent
value. The Power Electronics Group has been an excellent contributor to Magnetek and its
addition will augment Power-One in a number of ways, including adding low-cost manufacturing
capability in China, custom design resources in Europe, and entry into the Alternative Energy
market. In addition, we expect significant synergies from our increased purchasing power in the
electronic components marketplace. Overall, we anticipate that the acquisition will favorably
impact our financial performance increasingly throughout 2007 and 2008 as synergies are
realized."
Bill Yeates, Chief Executive Officer, added, "The acquisition of Magnetek's PEG business
unit advances our strategy to penetrate new markets and customers and enhances shareholder
value since it should be accretive within the first full quarter of the combined company. As a
result of the agreement and the excellent custom product engineering resources we acquire, we
are now better positioned to service an ever-growing number of customer requests for custom
products. The acquisition positions us as the 6th largest power supply company in the world. The
combined purchasing power will enable us to continue to compete effectively in the highervolume
markets, including servers and storage. Additionally, through the acquisition we will have our own 230,000 square feet manufacturing plant in China that is designed for high-volume and low-cost production."
Mr. Yeates continued, "The synergy potential from this acquisition substantially exceeds that
from any of our prior acquisitions. We are extremely impressed with Magnetek's R&D
successes, creativity, and ability to design some of the highest efficiency power products in the
world. Their digital prowess in power and software and microcontroller technologies nicely
augment Power-One's board-level Z-One® Digital Power Management system. With this
acquisition, we will add digital controls for motors, specialty transportation and system-level
applications, and alternative energy, along with a premier customer list."
The Power Electronics Group is comprised of operations in Italy, Hungary, China and the
United States with approximately 500,000 sq. ft. of manufacturing space and 1200 employees.
The Power Electronics Group sells to OEMs and includes customers such as Alcatel, Electrolux,
Google, IBM, Indesit, Motorola, and Siemens. Applications include servers, storage, alternative
energy, telecom systems, intelligent control products, transportation, industrial, and other related
industries. Needham & Company acted as exclusive financial advisor to Power-One in this
transaction.
The acquisition vaults Power-One into the world's "Top 6" power supply companies, adds manufacturing in China to address Power-One's need for expanded highvolume, low-cost manufacturing capability in Asia.
Magnetek specializes in the application of advanced power electronics technology to meet the needs of the global digital economy. Magnetek's Power Electronics Group sells power supplies and alternative energy products to a wide range of customers and markets.
Under the terms of the agreement, Power-One will acquire Magnetek's Power Electronics
Group (PEG) for $71.7 million in cash and assumption of approximately $16.7 million in debt.
Power-One has obtained financing for the acquisition and the transaction is expected to close in
October, 2006, subject to customary closing conditions.
"This acquisition will be additive to earnings per share, even without any synergies and
presents significant opportunities to further our strategic goals," said Steve Goldman, Chairman
of Power-One. "This acquisition will increase Power-One's revenue by over 50%, and the
overall purchase price of approximately 0.5x forecasted sales for 2007 makes it an excellent
value. The Power Electronics Group has been an excellent contributor to Magnetek and its
addition will augment Power-One in a number of ways, including adding low-cost manufacturing
capability in China, custom design resources in Europe, and entry into the Alternative Energy
market. In addition, we expect significant synergies from our increased purchasing power in the
electronic components marketplace. Overall, we anticipate that the acquisition will favorably
impact our financial performance increasingly throughout 2007 and 2008 as synergies are
realized."
Bill Yeates, Chief Executive Officer, added, "The acquisition of Magnetek's PEG business
unit advances our strategy to penetrate new markets and customers and enhances shareholder
value since it should be accretive within the first full quarter of the combined company. As a
result of the agreement and the excellent custom product engineering resources we acquire, we
are now better positioned to service an ever-growing number of customer requests for custom
products. The acquisition positions us as the 6th largest power supply company in the world. The
combined purchasing power will enable us to continue to compete effectively in the highervolume
markets, including servers and storage. Additionally, through the acquisition we will have our own 230,000 square feet manufacturing plant in China that is designed for high-volume and low-cost production."
Mr. Yeates continued, "The synergy potential from this acquisition substantially exceeds that
from any of our prior acquisitions. We are extremely impressed with Magnetek's R&D
successes, creativity, and ability to design some of the highest efficiency power products in the
world. Their digital prowess in power and software and microcontroller technologies nicely
augment Power-One's board-level Z-One® Digital Power Management system. With this
acquisition, we will add digital controls for motors, specialty transportation and system-level
applications, and alternative energy, along with a premier customer list."
The Power Electronics Group is comprised of operations in Italy, Hungary, China and the
United States with approximately 500,000 sq. ft. of manufacturing space and 1200 employees.
The Power Electronics Group sells to OEMs and includes customers such as Alcatel, Electrolux,
Google, IBM, Indesit, Motorola, and Siemens. Applications include servers, storage, alternative
energy, telecom systems, intelligent control products, transportation, industrial, and other related
industries. Needham & Company acted as exclusive financial advisor to Power-One in this
transaction.
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments