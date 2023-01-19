Göpel electronic expands with new office in Malaysia

© Goepel Electronic

The new office is strategically located in Penang, providing short distances to potential prospects and customers. Lester Tseng has been appointed as Sales and Support Manager

"As a globally operating company, it is part of our self-image to also focus more on the opportunities of the Southeast Asian market," says Thomas Wenzel, co-founder and Managing Director of the Boundary Scan Division at GOEPEL electronic, in a press release.

He continues to state that with the new office in Malaysia, Göpel will be able to better support its local customer base as well as further develop the entire Southeast Asian region in the long term.