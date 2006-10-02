Finetech wins Global Technology Award 2006

Finetech announces that it has been awarded a Global Technology Award in the category of Bonding Equipment for the FINEPLACER® Pico AMA Automatic Micro Assembler.

The crystal glass award was presented by Global SMT & Packaging Magazine's Publisher and Editor-in-Chief to General Manager Chris Underhill during a Wednesday, September 27, 2006 ceremony that took place at the Sofitel Hotel during the Assembly Technology Exposition.



The FINEPLACER® Pico AMA offers users extreme flexibility. Beause the system is based on a modular platform, it can accommodate a wide range of bonding techniques, including flip chip (thermocompression, ultrasonic and soldering), dispensing, UV curing, fluxing, ACF and ACP. The ability to upgrade and retrofit provides significant cost benefits to users ? it provides an "all in one" cost-saving solution.



With a placement accuracy of 5 micron (at 3 sigma), the FINEPLACER® Pico AMA is ideal for the advanced placement and bonding of optoelectronic components, MEMS, multi-chip modules, sensors, RFID mounting and more. Picture processing, self-propelled positioning table and placement arm, as well as automatic force generation allow the system to bond numerous, like components continuously. Standard and customer specific tools also are available. These features combine to provide increased overall quality and consistency of performance. The FINEPLACER® Pico AMA is operator independent, providing stability and increased process safety for a production environment.



The Global Technology Awards program is sponsored by Global SMT & Packaging Magazine, and is an annual celebration of product excellence in semiconductor packaging and electronics assembly. Premier products based on the finest examples of creative advancement in technology in 19 key areas, including Bonding Equipment, are chosen by a distinguished panel of industry experts.