Incap adds new production muscles to its Estonian factory

© Incap

Incap Estonia has upgraded its two existing SMT production lines and added a third SMT line to its factory in Kuressaare. The company says in a press release that it has invested EUR 1.35 million in the equipment which increases the factory’s overall SMT production capacity by more than 50%.

“We decided to upgrade two existing production lines to make the production process faster. The third 30-meter long line will help to increase our SMT production capacity and increase it by more than 50%,” says Margus Jakobson, Interim Managing Director of Incap Estonia, in the press release.

The Kuressaare factory's new equipment was acquired from SMT Renting on a long-term lease agreement. The company did not provide any further details on the upgrades or the new SMT line in the press release.