Sanmina-SCI to produce for Enabler Tech

Enablence Technologies Inc., a developer of Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) modems, and Sanmina-SCI, have entered into an agreement in which Sanmina-SCI will manufacture Enablence Technologies' triplexer and diplexer product lines.

"We believe that Sanmina-SCI's expertise in large-scale automated manufacturing of optical products, combined with Enablence Technologies PLC technology, is the perfect match for high-volume, low-cost FTTH products," explained Arvind Chhatbar, the Chief Executive Officer of Enablence Technologies Inc. "Our diplexers and triplexers are manufactured using passive alignment techniques, and Sanmina-SCI has the automation capabilities to ramp our existing production from a few thousand units per month, up to tens or hundreds of thousands of units per month, to meet our customer needs."



"Sanmina-SCI is proud to have been selected as Enablence's EMS partner," stated David Dutkowsky, Executive Vice President of Sanmina-SCI's Communications Systems Division. "We are excited by the opportunity to work in partnership with Enablence by providing state-of-the-art manufacturing capabilities on a global scale. This partnership further exemplifies our commitment to the communications infrastructure and optical communications industries, especially the rapidly growing Fiber-to-the-Home market."



"Enablence's Gigabit-Ethernet Passive Optical Network (GE-PON) product line is designed for the FTTH market in Asia, and our Gigabit Passive Optical Network (GPON) product lines are designed for the rollout of Fiber-tothe- Home in North America," explained Arvind Chhatbar. "Each new Fiber-to-the-Home subscriber will need a triplexer or a diplexer inside the Optical Network Terminal attached to their home or building," explained Arvind Chhatbar.



According to the Fiber-to-the-Home Advanced Broadband 2006 market report from Render, Vanderslice & Associates, there are over 5,000,000 FTTH subscribers in Japan, with 250,000 new subscribers being added each month. In the United States, 670,000 subscribers have Fiber-to-the-Home at present, with 100,000 new FTTH subscribers being added each month. "There will be one million homes connected with Fiber-to-the-Home by October 2006", stated Michael Render, President of Render, Vanderslice & Associates Market Research and

Consulting. "Annual growth in Fiber to the Home subscribers in the United Sates is 215%, while in Japan annual Fiber to the Home subscriber growth is 150%", added Michael Render.



"Enablence Technologies is confident that with Sanmina-SCI as our volume manufacturing partner, the Enablence PLC-based triplexers and diplexers will be the FTTH transceiver of choice for Optical Network Terminal manufacturers based on performance and price," commented Arvind Chhatbar.