Ferrari will leverage HARMAN Ready Upgrade hardware and software to deliver upgradeable consumer electronics-level experiences into the cabin across their vehicle lineup, quickly and cost-effectively. The partnership extends to the racetrack, as HARMAN Automotive becomes the exclusive In-Cabin Experience Team partner of Scuderia Ferrari beginning with the 2023 Formula 1 season.

“Our partnership brings together two brands celebrated for excellence and for pushing the boundaries of technology and innovation,” says Benedetto Vigna, CEO, Ferrari, in a press release. “We look forward to working with HARMAN to extend our in-cabin experience advantage and deliver to our customers a drive like no other.”

HARMAN Ready Upgrade, is a suite of products that aims to significantly lower new feature time to market and cost for automakers. For Ferrari, Ready Upgrade adapts to their vehicle networks and tunes the performance without having to invest in large software development efforts, accelerating the creation of their differentiated and signature in-cabin experience.