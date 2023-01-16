Syntronic expands design capacity – acquires Vision Circuits

© Syntronic

"The acquisition of Vision Circuit is another example of Syntronic's commitment to providing our strategic partners with the best possible design services, competence and capacity," says Björn Jansson, President & CEO Syntronic Group in a press release.

Vision Circuits has been operating since 1994, providing PCB design, verification, and electro-mechanical assembly management services for complex product designs. The acquisition is expected to brings a wealth of expertise to Syntronic. Their IPC-certified designers work with all leading CAD software toolsets and have experience designing highly complex circuit boards from RF, highspeed digital, high density, to customized high-standard designs.