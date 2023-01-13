NOTE acquires property as it looks to expand in Sweden
Swedish EMS provider NOTE has agreed with the current property owner to acquire the building and surrounding land where NOTE Torsby conducts its operations.
NOTE Torsby currently rents the property where the business is conducted. The size of the plant amounts to just over 7,000 square meters and was expanded as late as 2021.
NOTE states in a press release that it has agreed with the current property owner to acquire the plant, along with around 54,000 square meters of land which will enable the continued expansion of the business. The purchase price amounts to SEK 41.5 million (EUR 3.68 million). The deal is however conditional on the city council approving the sale, which is expected to occur in the coming week.
“NOTE continues to see an increasing demand from its customers. As late as 2021, the plant in Torsby was expanded by 2,200 square meters, but we already see that the growth forecast that was the basis for that expansion has been exceeded. Through the purchase of the property, we are preparing for further expansion,” says Johannes Lind-Widestam, CEO and President, in the press release.