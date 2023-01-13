NOTE acquires property as it looks to expand in Sweden

© NOTE

NOTE Torsby currently rents the property where the business is conducted. The size of the plant amounts to just over 7,000 square meters and was expanded as late as 2021.

NOTE states in a press release that it has agreed with the current property owner to acquire the plant, along with around 54,000 square meters of land which will enable the continued expansion of the business. The purchase price amounts to SEK 41.5 million (EUR 3.68 million). The deal is however conditional on the city council approving the sale, which is expected to occur in the coming week.