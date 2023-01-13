Zeiss to acquire Polish 3D inspection specialist

© Zeiss

The German company plans to expand its market presence in Poland for its Industrial Quality & Research segment by acquiring Lenso.

Headquartered in Poznan, Poland, Lenso is a partner in Poland for 3D optical systems. The company will become part of Zeiss Industrial Quality Solutions.

Michael Hubensack, CEO of SSC Carl Zeiss Poland, says in a press release that the goal is to be the number one for metrology and quality control in Poland and shape the market.

"We are looking forward to being a part of Zeiss to combine our efforts in providing best solutions for our customers," says Marek Radke, CEO of Lenso. "Being part of the Zeiss family will open up new opportunities for our teams and customers."

Once the transaction has been completed, Lenso will join Zeiss' Sales and Service Company in Poland as part of the Zeiss Industrial Quality Solution. In addition, both companies will each continue to be responsible for the services they offer to their customers. Both sides have agreed not to disclose the financial details of this transaction.