Electronics Production | September 29, 2006
Sonceboz & CTS to cooperate
US EMS provider CTS and Swiss-based Sonceboz SA Announce Technical Collaboration and License Agreements for Brushless Motor Technology Development
CTS Corporation and Sonceboz SA, today announced their technical collaboration in the development of electronically controlled brushless actuators for automotive engine control systems.
Both companies will develop and produce products under patents owned by Sonceboz SA, and its subsidiary, Moving Magnet Technologies SA. Joint engineering development will focus on brushless actuators having integrated position sensors, power drive and diagnostics electronics, providing added value and reliability for customers.
Sonceboz will focus its business development activities in Europe while CTS will focus on customers in America and Asia. The market for targeted applications is expected to exhibit high growth reaching $1 billion by 2010. CTS anticipates production launches to begin in 2008.
Jeff McCurley, Vice President and General Manager of CTS Automotive Products commented, "The collaboration and license agreements will significantly broaden the applications for which CTS can offer the added value of actuators packaged with our integrated electronics and position sensors. Given our long-term relationship with Sonceboz SA and the shared technical capabilities of both companies, we will be able to rapidly and cost-effectively develop products at both of our companies."
Both companies will develop and produce products under patents owned by Sonceboz SA, and its subsidiary, Moving Magnet Technologies SA. Joint engineering development will focus on brushless actuators having integrated position sensors, power drive and diagnostics electronics, providing added value and reliability for customers.
Sonceboz will focus its business development activities in Europe while CTS will focus on customers in America and Asia. The market for targeted applications is expected to exhibit high growth reaching $1 billion by 2010. CTS anticipates production launches to begin in 2008.
Jeff McCurley, Vice President and General Manager of CTS Automotive Products commented, "The collaboration and license agreements will significantly broaden the applications for which CTS can offer the added value of actuators packaged with our integrated electronics and position sensors. Given our long-term relationship with Sonceboz SA and the shared technical capabilities of both companies, we will be able to rapidly and cost-effectively develop products at both of our companies."
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments