Sonceboz & CTS to cooperate

US EMS provider CTS and Swiss-based Sonceboz SA Announce Technical Collaboration and License Agreements for Brushless Motor Technology Development

CTS Corporation and Sonceboz SA, today announced their technical collaboration in the development of electronically controlled brushless actuators for automotive engine control systems.



Both companies will develop and produce products under patents owned by Sonceboz SA, and its subsidiary, Moving Magnet Technologies SA. Joint engineering development will focus on brushless actuators having integrated position sensors, power drive and diagnostics electronics, providing added value and reliability for customers.



Sonceboz will focus its business development activities in Europe while CTS will focus on customers in America and Asia. The market for targeted applications is expected to exhibit high growth reaching $1 billion by 2010. CTS anticipates production launches to begin in 2008.



Jeff McCurley, Vice President and General Manager of CTS Automotive Products commented, "The collaboration and license agreements will significantly broaden the applications for which CTS can offer the added value of actuators packaged with our integrated electronics and position sensors. Given our long-term relationship with Sonceboz SA and the shared technical capabilities of both companies, we will be able to rapidly and cost-effectively develop products at both of our companies."