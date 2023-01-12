© Northrop Grumman

The development and integration of APG-85 will incorporate some of the latest technologies available and help ensure air superiority, a press release states.

Northrop Grumman plays a key role in the development, modernisation, sustainment and production of the F-35. In addition to producing the AN/APG-85 and AN/APG-81 radars, the company manufactures the center fuselage and wing skins for the aircraft, produces and maintains several sensor systems, avionics, mission systems and mission-planning software, pilot and maintainer training systems courseware, electronic warfare simulation test capability, and low-observable technologies.