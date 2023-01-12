© Intervala

Morris is responsible for leading the site’s production, engineering and continuous improvement functions as Intervala makes further investments in its custom cable and harness assembly capabilities and expertise, a press release reads.

Morris’ career in the EMS industry spans four decades with extensive experience in the cable and harness manufacturing arena, serving customers in high-reliability, technology-driven markets, including medical devices, aerospace and defense, and industrial. He joined Intervala from Scott Electronics Inc. where he worked as general manager for U.S. EMS operations.

Since acquiring the Hudson operation in 2020, Intervala has made several investments at the site, including enhanced automated tooling and equipment. The company plans to add fiber optic cabling to its offerings in 2023.