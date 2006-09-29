Mydata CEO to quit after 18 years

Sources to evertiq reveals that Mr. Mårten Lundberg, CEO Mydata AB will leave the Mydata group and explore other opportunities after eighteen years.

Mr. Lundberg has decided to move on into other areas. As new the President of Mydata, Mr. Bengt Broman has been selected and currently board member of Mydata since two years. Mr. Bengt Broman is today the President of Teracom AB and previously of LGP-Allgon AB. LGP-Allgon is today owned by Powerwave.



Mr. Bengt Broman is 52 years old and has a masters degree in engineering and brings valuable experience to Mydata and for the further development of the company. Mr. Bengt Broman comes on-board in a moment of very strong growth of Mydata. Mr. Lundberg will stay at MYDATA towards the end of this year in order to make the transition smooth.



“MYDATA is a successful Swedish innovation company with a strong global position within its market segment. It will be extremely stimulating leading MYDATA and its competent employees into the next phase of its development. My previous experience with Skanditek as principal owner is that the company adopts a long-term industrial approach, which I support," says Bengt Broman.



“Mårten Lundberg has very successfully developed MYDATA during his 18 years here. The company has grown from revenues of SEK 28 M in 1988 to SEK 643 M in 2005. I am very pleased that we were able to recruit Bengt Broman, who will now lead MYDATA into the next phase of development," says Patrik Tigerschiöld, Chairman of MYDATA automation's Board.



MYDATA automation is a subsidiary of Skanditek, which owns 96 percent of the company.