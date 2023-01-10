© SIA

“Global semiconductor sales decreased in November, largely due to market cyclicality and macroeconomic headwinds,” says John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO, in a press release. “Sales into the Americas were up compared to November 2021, while sales into China decreased sharply on a year-to-year basis.”

Regionally, year-to-year sales increased in November in the Americas (5.2%), Europe (4.5%), and Japan (1.2%), but decreased in Asia Pacific/All Other (-13.9%) and China (-21.2%). Month-to-month sales were down across all regions: Europe (-1.0%), Japan (-1.2%), the Americas (-1.4%), Asia Pacific/All Other (-3.0%), and China (-5.3%).

Additionally, a recent World Semiconductor Trade Statistics Organization (WSTS) industry forecast – endorsed by SIA – projects annual global sales will increase by 4.4% in 2022 and decrease by 4.1% in 2023.

The forecast projects the industry’s worldwide sales will be USD 580.1 billion in 2022, up from the 2021 sales total of USD 555.9 billion. In 2023, global sales are projected to reach USD 556.5 billion.