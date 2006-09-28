"STMicro next Chipmaker targeted for buyout"

According to traders betting on the creditworthiness of companies, STMicroelectronics may be the next chipmaker targeted for a buyout.



The perceived risk of owning STMicroelectronics' $1.6 billion of bonds has risen 29 percent in the past week to its highest in six months, Bloomberg reports.



According to Olli Rouhiainen, an analyst at Standard & Poor "STM would be a bigger buyout than Freescale or NXP, but in this day and age any company can be bought, ratings will suffer when leverage rises.''

