© Mobileye

Over the past few years, Mobileye has been developing a new technology to help autonomous vehicles sense and understand their environment – regardless of weather, lighting or road types – in addition to the company’s renowned camera-based perception systems – this is software-defined imaging radar, or 4D radar.

Mobileye states in a press release that the collaboration will allow the partners to start producing automotive-grade imaging radars two years from now, with a strong initial interest in the technology from key automaker customers.

“The imaging radars we have been developing over the past few years are uniquely designed to be an essential enabler of high autonomy levels in future vehicles, by delivering rich and reliable radar output, upgrading perception-by-radar capabilities, and reducing the need for multiple lidar sensors,” says Yaniv Avital, Mobileye’s Radar Vice President and General Manager, in the press release. “WNC’s experience and accomplishments as an automotive supplier can help us bring this much-needed innovation to the market by our original targeted timeline and at the expected quality.”

Mobileye’s imaging radars use advanced radar architecture including Massive MIMO (multiple-input, multiple-output) antenna design, a high-end radio frequency design developed in-house, and high-fidelity sampling. Thanks to an integrated system-on-chip design that maximises processor efficiency, and algorithms for interpreting radar data, Mobileye’s imaging radars deliver a detailed, four-dimensional image of surroundings up to 1,000 feet away and beyond. With a 140-degree field-of-view at medium range and 170-degree field of view in close range.

“The new imaging radar technology is a key focus for future high-level autonomous driving,” says Repus Hsiung, Vice President & General Manager of the Automotive & Industrial Solutions BG at WNC. "We are delighted to collaborate with Mobileye to accelerate the availability of advanced imaging radars in the market. Leveraging our expertise in automotive electronics and radar solutions, we look forward to working with Mobileye to further develop exciting new capabilities.”

Mobileye believes that Imaging radar can play a role in more advanced hands-free ADAS solutions as an alternative to LiDAR solutions, which are typically far more expensive.