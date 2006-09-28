Henkel names new boss for Thermal<br>Management Materials

The electronics group of Henkel has announced the appointment of Jason Brandi to the position of Global Product Manager for Phase Change and Thermal

Adhesives.

Brandi is responsible for the introduction of new technologies in tandem with the optimization of the current product line worldwide. Some of Brandi's top priorities include the exploration of new filler technologies and other mediums to enhance thermal conductivity and flow characteristics to yield superior thermal impedance, as well as the expansion of the current product line to address the extremely fragmented power electronics market.



Prior to assuming the Global Product Management role, Brandi held various positions within

the Henkel organization including technical sales supervisor and thermal materials specialist.

As Global Product Manager for Thermal Management Materials, Brandi will be based in the

company's Irvine, California headquarters and will report to Dr. Malcolm Warwick.

