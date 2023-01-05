MicroCare opens new warehouse and distribution centre
MicroCare, a manufacturer and distributor of critical cleaning, lubricating and disinfecting products, recently announced the opening of a new warehouse and distribution centre in Leeds, West Yorkshire, England.
The new location aims to improve the service and support of MicroCare distributors and end-users throughout Great Britain, Europe and Africa. MicroCare also has two logistics centres in the United States and one in Singapore.
The new centre spans 790 square metres and serves as the primary shipping facility within the U.K. for MicroCare, MicroCare Medical and Sticklers cleaning fluids and tools. It will also serve as the MicroCare U.K. Ltd. office headquarters.
“The new distribution centre represents the MicroCare commitment to best support our customers throughout the region,” says Scott Wells, MicroCare European General Manager, in a press release. “It was a massive undertaking since the new facility required full renovation and modernisation to make it functional. However, expanding our logistics capabilities in the U.K. streamlines our processes to provide our customers with quicker response and faster shipping times. It also positions us for sustained growth as our customers’ critical cleaning demands continue to evolve."