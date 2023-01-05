© Microcare

The new location aims to improve the service and support of MicroCare distributors and end-users throughout Great Britain, Europe and Africa. MicroCare also has two logistics centres in the United States and one in Singapore.

The new centre spans 790 square metres and serves as the primary shipping facility within the U.K. for MicroCare, MicroCare Medical and Sticklers cleaning fluids and tools. It will also serve as the MicroCare U.K. Ltd. office headquarters.