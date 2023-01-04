© Foxconn

Following the acquisition, PRETTL SWH group will be wholly owned by FIT. The PRETTL SWH group is based in Pfullingen, Germany, with a global footprint of 18 locations across 13 countries, with approximately 8000 employees worldwide. The company is a developer and manufacturer of sensor-, connectivity- and electrification solutions for automotive OEMs.

The transaction will "create synergy by combining PRETTL SWH group's high-quality module and component products with FIT's current system", a press release states.

Upon the completion of the acquisition, PRETTL SWH group is expected to contribute meaningfully to FIT’s annual revenue and net income over the short and medium term.