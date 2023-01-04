© DigiProces

"It is a cutting-edge line for automated high-precision assemblies perfectly integrated into our continuously growing smart factory," the company writes in a press release.

The company continues to state that all the new lines that DigiProces incorporate combine high capacity with flexibility and digitalisation.

This latest investment is part of DigiProces’ strategic plan – a transformation towards Industry 4.0. This scheme began in 2019 with the purchase of a first line from ASMPT and the implementation of the AEGIS MES Software.