“This investment reflects an important achievement for our missile business. We have grown significantly in recent years and our order backlog is at a record high. The new facility will house some of the best technology Norway has to offer and will strengthen long-term value creation, competitiveness and development of high-tech industrial jobs in Kongsberg,” says Eirik Lie, President of Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace, in a press release.

The current target is to have the new 25.000 square meter facility completed during the summer of 2024. The building will connect to the company's existing facilities on campus to enable inter-divisional interaction and greater efficiencies.

Kongsberg's original production facility opened in 2007, and the industrial area at the campus has been expanded several times. When the new facility is completed in 2024, the campus will consist of a total of 75.000 square meters of production- and development space. The total investments within the Arsenalet campus amount to approximately NOK 3 billion (about EUR 286 million) and will house an estimated 1.200 employees.