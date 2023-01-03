© Baupartner

The building - with around 30,000 square metres - will be built on a 65, 000 square metre plot of land.

"We are especially proud because we managed to get the job in very fierce international competition and this job gives us the right to say that Baupartner has become a leader in the construction of industrial facilities in Bosnia and Herzegovina and the region", writes construction company Baupartner in a press release.

The local government in Laktaši stated back in April that Mahle would invest around EUR 20 million in a new factory that would also increase the number of employees in the region. Mahle Electric already has a facility in Laktaši which employs around 400 people and produces car parts, according to the company's website.