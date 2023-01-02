© Spartronics

“We are very excited to have Jeff join Spartronics as CEO,” says Todd Bradley, Executive Chairman of Spartronics, in a press release. “Jeff has a well-established track record of leadership in the electromechanical and electronics sector, and he is the right leader for our company for its next phase of dynamic growth.”

Prior to joining Spartronics, Mr. Schlarbaum was President & CEO of electronic contract manufacturing services company IEC Electronics Corp. During his tenure gross profit margins more than doubled and, over the course of six years, sales grew at a CAGR of 24%. In October 2021, Mr. Schlarbaum successfully led the sale of IEC to EMS provider Creation Technologies.

Previously, he served as COO of the privately-held laser & optics technology company Lasermax, where he was responsible for all facets of day-to-day operations. Earlier in his career, he held executive positions at electronic manufacturing service companies Plexus Corp. and Micron Custom Manufacturing. M