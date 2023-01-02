© Grundig Business Systems

Founded in 2009, Elektron Systeme is an EMS service provider based in Weißenohe, Germany. The group consists of Elektron Systeme und Komponenten GmbH & Co KG and its sister company ib Prozessleittechnik GmbH & Co KG.

The seller is the founder and previous sole shareholder Frank Streit, who will act in an advisory capacity after the transaction. Operational management remains in the hands of the existing management team: Michael Walter (Commercial Division) and Harald Weiß (Technical Division).

Frank Streit, who, like Harald Weiß, originally comes from GBS, sees the transaction as a win-win situation:

“The sale to GBS is an important strategic step for Elektron Systeme, because there are many operational synergy approaches due to the spatial as well as cultural proximity of the two houses.”