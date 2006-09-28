Aqueous wins Global Technology Award

Technologies Corporation has been awarded a Global Technology Award in the category of Cleaning Equipment for its innovative Self-cleaning Wash Tank.

The award was presented by Global SMT & Packaging Magazine's Publisher and Editor-in-Chief Trevor Galbraith to Michael Konrad, Joe Herr and Kevin Buckner during a Wednesday, September 27, 2006 ceremony that took place at the Sofitel Hotel during the Assembly Technology Exposition.



The self-cleaning wash tank has been designed with no horizontal floor surfaces, preventing solder paste from building up on the tank's floor. Additionally, it is equipped with multiple funnels mounted on the tank's floor. The end of the funnels feeds into a small diameter metal tube. Water is pumped through the tube at the rate of 15 ft per second, briskly sweeping solder paste into a specially designed filter housing where the solder paste is captured.



With the introduction of the self-cleaning wash tank, neither an operator nor a maintenance technician is required to scrape solder paste from the bottom of a wash tank. In addition to preventing solder paste from entering a waste stream, the self-cleaning wash tank completely eliminates any direct contact between an operator and hazardous solder paste.



The self-cleaning wash tank is currently available in Aqueous Technologies' SonicOne G3 automatic stencil cleaning systems and will be introduced on Aqueous Technologies' semi-automatic models throughout 2006.



The Global Technology Awards program is sponsored by Global SMT & Packaging Magazine, and is an annual celebration of product excellence in semiconductor packaging and electronics assembly. Premier products based on the finest examples of creative advancement in technology in 19 key areas, including Cleaning Equipment, are chosen by a distinguished panel of industry experts.