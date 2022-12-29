Having this facility will give the "ability to offer its customers a USA based technical support and training location", a press release reads. Robotas spare parts and demo equipment will also be available on USA home soil.

“The global market is changing, and we feel it is the right time to invest in the USA. The increasing number of projects we are seeing across the different states has meant that we needed a Robotas base in the USA to provide the best value to our customers, to support them both commercially and technically", says Nick Walters, MD Robotas Technologies Ltd.