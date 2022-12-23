© Luxit Group

The Pulaski facility, which began operations in 2016, will further expand Luxit's manufacturing presence in the United States, a press release states. The 88,000-square-foot facility employs 140 people and is fully dedicated to lighting products and technologies. It will add multi-color injection molding, anti-fog and hard coating, as well as assembly capabilities in a strategic location close to many of Luxit's customers.