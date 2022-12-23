LUXIT Group acquires Tennessee Lighting manufacturing facility
Global automotive lighting supplier LUXIT Group (LUXIT), an affiliate of New Water Capital Partners I L.P. (New Water), has acquired a manufacturing facility in Pulaski, Tennessee, from Proper Group International, LLC.
The Pulaski facility, which began operations in 2016, will further expand Luxit's manufacturing presence in the United States, a press release states. The 88,000-square-foot facility employs 140 people and is fully dedicated to lighting products and technologies. It will add multi-color injection molding, anti-fog and hard coating, as well as assembly capabilities in a strategic location close to many of Luxit's customers.
"This strategic acquisition further adds to our vertical integration strategy and will also help us reach critical size with key customers. We are confident that we will be able to better serve our current customers as well as offer a logistics advantage to new customers that would not have been possible without this next step," said Luxit Group CEO Stephane Vedie.