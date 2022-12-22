© CATL

The first batch of lithium-ion battery cells rolled off the newly installed production line under series conditions in CATT's G2 building. The installation and commissioning of the remaining lines are in full swing for the production ramp-up, the company states in a press release.

"The production kickoff proves that we kept our promise to our customers as a reliable partner of the industry and we stay committed to Europe's e-mobility transition even under very challenging conditions like the pandemic," says Matthias Zentgraf, CATL's president for Europe, in the press release. "We are working hard to ramp up production to full capacity, which is our top priority for the coming year."

CATT received the permit for battery cell production from the state of Thuringia this April, which allows an initial capacity of 8 GWh per year. The plant has already started module production in its G1 building in Q3 2021.

With a total investment of up to EUR 1.8 billion, CATL plans to achieve a production capacity of 14GWh and create up to 2,000 new jobs in total within Germany in the future