© IPC Electronics Production | December 22, 2022
North American EMS industry down 0.6 percent in November
Industry association IPC announced the November 2022 findings from its North American Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Statistical Program. The book-to-bill ratio stands at 1.38.
Total North American EMS shipments in November 2022 were down 0.6 percent compared to the same month last year. Compared to the preceding month, October shipments decreased 8.8 percent.
EMS bookings in October decreased 9.1 percent year-over-year and decreased 6.6 percent from the previous month.
“The industry recorded a decline in orders for the second consecutive month, but shipments were also subdued, keeping the book-to-bill elevated. Shipments are roughly 15 percent below what we would expect given recent order volume, likely a sign of continued supply chain challenges,” said Shawn DuBravac, IPC’s chief economist.
