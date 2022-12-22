North American PCB industry sales up 26.1 Percent in November
Industry association IPC announced the November 2022 findings from its North American Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Statistical Program. The book-to-bill ratio stands at 1.00.
Total North American PCB shipments in November 2022 were up 26.1 percent compared to the same month last year. Compared to the preceding month, November shipments rose 13.1 percent.
PCB year-to-date bookings in November were down 4.1 percent compared to last year. November bookings were up 0.1 percent compared to the same month last year.
“Shipment volume continues to recover while order volume remains muted, continuing a theme that has played out much of the year. Shipments are up 11.4 percent year-to-date, while orders are down 4.1 percent,” said Shawn DuBravac, IPC’s chief economist.
Ad