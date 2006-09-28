Aspocomp will not break even this year

The upturn of the Aspocomp Group's profitability is taking place slower than anticipated and contrary to earlier estimates, the profitability of the Group is not expected to reach break-even by the end of the year.

The result for the third quarter of 2006 is anticipated to improve compared to the previous quarter and the result for the last quarter to improve on the third quarter, but not to reach break-even by the year end. The full-year result is anticipated to be clearly unprofitable mainly due to the Salo plant's performance.