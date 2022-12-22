© AQ Group

Back in October of 2019, the wiring specialist opened a new, 12,300 square metre facility in Lodz, Poland. With the new site, the company also had the possibility to grow with an additional 5,000 square metres should the need ever arise. Well the need is here now.

In a social media update, the company states that it is already underway to expand the facility in Lodz. Evertiq reached out to AQ Group CEO, James Ahrgren, for a comment on the expansion.