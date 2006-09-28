BenQ Mobile at risk of insolvency

BenQ has stopped all investment in its German subsidiary, BenQ GmbH & Co OHG, threatening the business with insolvency.

The company has ceased all payments to the mobile phone division, threatening up to 3,000 jobs. BenQ Mobile has operations in Brazil and a development center in Poland. Its headquarter is located in Munich.



Last week evertiq reported that BenQ is looking to outsource its mobile phone manufacturing because it has posted losses since it was acquired from Siemens AG last year.