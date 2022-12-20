© Scanfil

The expansion was driven by a need to increase the final assembly area and the capacity for boxbuild. Scanfil says in an update that the expansion will be completed in January 2023 – a change that is expected to significantly improve the company's material flow.

"Scanfil is growing fast, and to respond to the rising demand, we have acquired new production space in Atlanta, Suzhou, Malmö and Wutha factories in 2022. In each of these projects, our Global Technology Team has worked with our local teams to ensure that we utilize the production space as efficiently and sustainably as possible. They use different methods, such as LEAN and Six Sigma, as well as the newest technologies in the manufacturing industry," the company writes in the update.

The new production area in Malmö got a fresh coat of paint and a new ESD floor. Also. At the moment, the south Swedish unit is at the final stage of setting up the production lines. The company says that the expansion should soon be finished and is targeting to have the new lines up and running in January 2023.