The new facility, which is scheduled to open on December 27 in Shenzhen, China, aims to strengthen servicing and support for Mitsubishi Electric factory automation (FA) products in the South China region, a press release reads.

In recent years, there has been a growing demand for FA products across a wide range of industries, including automotive, logistics, food and beverage, and more recently decarbonisation-related fields such as lithium-ion batteries as well as digital-related fields like data centres. In order to be more responsive to the needs of the Chinese market, especially in the South China region, Mitsubishi Electric will leverage the new facility to be just that.

By covering a wide range of products spanning FA devices such as programmable controllers, servo systems and inverters to CNCs and machine tools, as well as solutions through their interconnection, customers will have access to a one-stop portfolio to implement digital manufacturing.

The Mitsubishi Electric Intelligent Manufacturing Technology Innovation Center (Shenzhen) is a multi-purpose facility centered around a showroom. It also incorporates space for open innovation, training and meetings. The facility will also help co-create new values in manufacturing, aiming toward a green, intelligent and circular society.

The Shenzhen FA Center, is located in the same building as the Mitsubishi Electric Intelligent Manufacturing Technology Innovation Center (Shenzhen).

The two new centres will strengthen Mitsubishi Electric’s capabilities to respond to customer requirements within the region while helping guide manufacturers on their journey toward intelligent manufacturing.