Ericsson manufactures equipment together with Jabil that includes 4G and 5G radios, RAN Compute as well as microwave products.

“As 5G gets introduced in India, we are ramping up production of our 5G telecom equipment in Pune in a phased manner, to support the network deployments of Indian telecom service providers. The production in India is part of our global production footprint with a presence across continents,” says Nunzio Mirtillo, Head of Market Area Southeast Asia, Oceania and India, Ericsson, in a press release.

Ericsson says inthat the production ramp-up will expand operations with high-technology production and will also generate employment for around 2,000 people in Pune, India.

To increase flexibility and speed in bringing products into the market, Ericsson is also establishing a technology centre in India. This centre will focus on new product introduction and production engineering to secure high-quality standards, testing/integration, and supply preparations on early-phase products, as well as operational support to ensure efficient 5G development and deployment in India.