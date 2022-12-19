© Veoneer

Veoneer says in a press release that it's Restraint Control Systems (RCS) business has been awarded a significant, long-term contract to deliver its next-generation product to one of North America’s largest OEMs. In 2026, Veoneer will begin delivering the restraint control system to four of the customer's vehicle platforms, including its electric vehicles.

Veoneer’s Restraint Control Systems (RCS) trigger the vehicle’s passive safety systems, such as tightening safety belts and deploying airbags, when a crash cannot be avoided. Veoneer’s Restraint Control System has scalable sensing and actuation capabilities with a platform design that is compatible with future electric vehicle and autonomous vehicle architectures.

Veoneer RCS order intake for 2022 has nearly returned to its record levels from before the automotive industry slowdown tied to the global pandemic.